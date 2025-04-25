Chatsworth Estate farm shop named best in the UK - as 'delicious' local produce and sustainability praised

Nestled towards the edge of the Chatsworth estate, the Chatsworth Farm Shop offers a wide variety of locally sourced produce and gifts that are the perfect addition to anyone's pantry.

Filled to the brim with delights, it is no wonder it has topped the UK’s top trending farm shop ranking created by car rental experts SIXT.

With 51,800 posts dedicated to the location on TikTok, it’s no surprise that over 1.1 million people have searched for the Chatsworth Estate over the past 30 days.

Liam Spivey, Chatsworth Farm Shop Manager, commented: “It’s wonderful to have been recognised as the nation’s top trending farm shop following Sixt’s latest research. It’s a great reflection of the hard work and dedication of the team, and the high-quality, locally sourced produce that we stock.’

“What sets Chatsworth’s Farm Shop apart is the delicious produce sourced from the estate and from trusted, local suppliers that share our commitment to quality and sustainability – from our traditional butchery to the handmade patisserie and array of specially selected wines and spirits infused with Chatsworth Garden botanicals.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the continued support of our customers, especially our local communities, and it’s also a privilege to welcome people from across the UK to share the fantastic produce that Derbyshire has to offer.”

