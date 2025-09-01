Chatsworth Country Fair held in the 1000-acre parkland surrounding Chatsworth House saw tens of thousands of visitors from all over the country enjoy a memorable family day out.
The event saw three action-packed days of thrilling Grand Ring entertainment, inspirational cookery masterclasses, food, shopping and plenty of have-a-go activities, including a vintage fun fair, children's climbing wall, bungee trampoline and much more.
Vinnie Brookes aged 3 from Nottinghamshire with his dog Darci aged 12, relaxing in their cart at Chatsworth 'Country Fair 2025. By Marisa Cashill. 30th August, 2025. Photo: Marisa Cashill
Bolddog FMX Freestyle Motorcross Stunt Team in the grand arena. By Marisa Cashill 30th August, 2025 Photo: Marisa Cashill
Sword battle during the Jousting performance in the grand arena by Knights of Middle England Jousting. By Marisa Cashill. August 30th 2025. Photo: Marisa Cashill
Jousting performance in the grand arena by Knights of Middle England Jousting. By Marisa Cashill. August 30th 2025. Photo: Marisa Cashill