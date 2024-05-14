Tom Robinson will perform at The Old Lock-up, Wirksworh in a sell-out concert on May 18, 2024.

Legendary entertainer Tom Robinson – whose hits include 2-4-6-8 Motorway, Glad To Be Gay and War Baby – will top a weekend of live music in a Derbyshire town.

Tom will share songs and stories from his 50-year career in the British music industry as part of his Up Close and Personal Tour when he performs at The Old Lockup in Wirksworth on Saturday, May 18. He will be supported at the evening concert by Wirksworth’s own Michelle Laverick, who released her debut album Songs From A Cold Conservatory in 2023.

There is lots of music ahead and after Tom and Michelle’s sold-out gig with musicians playing for six hours on both the Saturday and Sunday, from 12 noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Freeman, of MusicWirks which is organising the weekend, said: “The daytime events are free and there will be a bar and food and it is all happening in the unique and intimate setting of the courtyard of The Old Lockup.”

The weekend kicks off with Wirksworth based singer/guitarist Roy Barrett playing his original songs, followed by Carol Fieldhouse, of Wirkworth’s Coach House Studios, who has released two albums, Continuum in 2022 and Linen in 2016.

Chesterfield singer/guitarist The Breaded Churchman will entertain the audience on Saturday at 2pm and will be succeeded by Cromford based singer guitarist Joe Ash performing from 3pm.

Fifteen-year-old singer-songwriter Romy will hit the stage at 4pm. It’s been an exciting year for Romy who was nominated for best female artist at this year’s Radio Wigwam Awards. She has released two singles in 2024 – Tattooed Skin, which highlighted the epidemic of domestic abuse and raised money for Broxstowe Women’s Project, and Reds and Yellows, which was played on BBC Introducing,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singer-guitarist Riley Marsh will round off the afternoon of free music with a set of his own material at 5pm. Eighteen-year-old Riley released a single Lost Again a couple of months ago and it was picked up by BBC introducing. Riley has a couple of high-profile gigs lined up over the summer including supporting Joshua Burnell and Band at Matlock Bath’s Grand Pavilion on June 8 and playing at The Eyes Have It festival in Belper on July 5.

Markus Headroom kicks off Sunday’s show, drawing on his 30 years’ experience in the music industry to entertain his audience with songs and guitar playing.

Cage of Crows will bring pretty melodies and mesmerising vocals underpinned with dark undertones of guitar and synth to the stage from 1pm.

Little Rabbit – a duo considting of Becky Warren on vocals and Brandon Petty on keyboards – will play an all-original set from 2pm. Brandon was previously in the 90s band Big Wide World who did a soundtrack to the Sheffield based film When Saturday Comes. Becky was a member of the all girl band The Shrinking Violets during the NIneties, gigging in Bristol and London and working with Robson Green and Jerome Flynn in their heyday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Original songs are a speciality of Derbyshire group Leftychris Band whose set in Wirksworth from 3pm launches a busy programme of live shows which includes Whatstandwell Festival on June 29, the new Fox Fest near Bakewell on July 12, Whitwell Festival on September 8 and other festivals throughout the country including Norfolk, Aldwark and Sheffield. The group comprises Chris Carr on guitar/vocals, Rosana Coll on vocals, Alex Ivanov on drums, Annie Botham on violin and Simon Ball on bass.

Punk-folk band The Newcranes will be giving it large when they take to the stage to plug their new album Sing To The End Of The Wold which they released this month. The 10-piece Derby base band are frequently compared to folk-rock groups such as The Levellers and The Men They Couldn’t Hang.

Matlock rock band Redwing will round off the afternoon with an hour-long set from 5pm. The group comprises brothers Gareth and Liam Barkley-Smith, Lou Fairlamb and Mike Dolton.