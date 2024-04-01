Charlotte hoping to be crowned in May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Charlotte entered her first ever pageant last March and won the Miss Charity 2023 title for the amount of money she raised for Christy's Cancer Charity.

This year she is hoping to be crowned at the Miss Glamour Uk finals in May. She has been working hard raising money again this time for Young Minds and has held various fundraising events including a Christmas movie night, market stalls, a concert and most recently her village charity show "Morton's Got Talent" on March 23. Once again the event sold out!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In November last year Charlotte reached the finals of Sam's Diamonds awards for her services to the community.

Charlotte Rankin at her fundraising talent show raising money for Young Minds.

At Christmas she again collected more than 100 selection boxes to donate to Derby Children's hospital and this EAster she donated lots of Easter eggs to Morton Grange care home

Charlotte is really excited to be representing Derbyshire at the pageant. She has found the organisers and directors to be some of the nicest and kindest people in the pageant world, the other women taking part in the pageant have all been really supportive of her and helped her over the last 6 months while she prepares to take the stage.

Charlotte has been lucky enough to secure sponsorship from MT Queens Boutique to help her pay for her dresses, hair and makeup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad