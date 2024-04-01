Charlotte hoping to be crowned in May

Charlotte Rankin (20), has been working hard fundraising and raising awareness for various charities in the lead up to her taking the stage in the Miss Glamour UK finals at Herne Bay in May
By Tianne RankinContributor
Published 1st Apr 2024, 13:40 BST
Charlotte entered her first ever pageant last March and won the Miss Charity 2023 title for the amount of money she raised for Christy's Cancer Charity.

This year she is hoping to be crowned at the Miss Glamour Uk finals in May. She has been working hard raising money again this time for Young Minds and has held various fundraising events including a Christmas movie night, market stalls, a concert and most recently her village charity show "Morton's Got Talent" on March 23. Once again the event sold out!

In November last year Charlotte reached the finals of Sam's Diamonds awards for her services to the community.

Charlotte Rankin at her fundraising talent show raising money for Young Minds.Charlotte Rankin at her fundraising talent show raising money for Young Minds.
Charlotte Rankin at her fundraising talent show raising money for Young Minds.

At Christmas she again collected more than 100 selection boxes to donate to Derby Children's hospital and this EAster she donated lots of Easter eggs to Morton Grange care home

Charlotte is really excited to be representing Derbyshire at the pageant. She has found the organisers and directors to be some of the nicest and kindest people in the pageant world, the other women taking part in the pageant have all been really supportive of her and helped her over the last 6 months while she prepares to take the stage.

Charlotte has been lucky enough to secure sponsorship from MT Queens Boutique to help her pay for her dresses, hair and makeup.

Charlotte would like to thank everyone who has supported her on her pageant journey and with her fundraising. Especially her dad Steve, her brother Tom and her family who are always there for her. Whether she wins a crown or not she has loved being part of Miss Glamour Uk 2024

https://www.gofundme.com/f/miss-glamour-derbyshire-youngminds

