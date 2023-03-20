Charlotte in one of the Prom Shop dresses used for an event where Charlotte Played Rapunzel in Stargazers Panto

The winner will be named at a special event taking place in Manchester and will go on to Orlando, Florida to compete in the Galaxy International Pageant.

Charlotte has never entered a pageant until this one and said she is very excited to try something new. She has been organising events to help raise money for Christie's Cancer Charity for the amazing work they do. She has organised things such as raffles, a virtual race night, a jubilee market stall, a Christmas market stall and a children's Christmas movie night. Her final fundraising event is Morton's Got Talent, her very own village version of Britain’s Got Talent!

This event is sold out and should take her to her fundraising target of £1,100. If you would like to donate to Charlotte’s fundraising efforts she has a Justgiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/missderbyshireg

The Prom Shop dress used for an event

Charlotte also put out an appeal for donations of selection boxes at Christmas and managed to get over 100 which she took to Derby Children's Hospital to help cheer up some of the poorly children over Christmas

Charlotte is being helped in her bid by The Prom Shop at Clay Cross, who provided her with dresses for her events. She said: “Nothing is ever too much trouble for them, their support has been wonderful.”

The Prom Shop on the High Street at Clay Cross is the only dedicated prom shop in the area and they are providing Charlotte with her main evening wear dress for the grand final.

The Prom Shop