Big-hearted fundraisers – who have gone above and beyond to help as many people as possible – are set to return after a five-year-break.

Jonathan Sinclair and Justin Randall, who run The Charityboyz from 2005 to 2018, have now returned in a bid to help Chesterfield children ahead of Christmas.

In 2005, Jonathan Sinclair and Justin Randall, who worked together in Thorntons chocolate factory in Alfreton, launched The Charityboyz – a Derbyshire-based fundraising group.

They created a calendar raising over £500 for the NSPCC and Childline, and for the next 13 years, they created two more calendars and took part in numerous fundraising events, raising over £12,000 for local causes, charities, hospitals and others who needed help.

Highlights of their work included sending two girls with cancer to Disney Land in Florida, raising money for a baby care unit and providing toys for sick children in hospitals.

Jonathan and Justin were nominated for awards and even took their events as far as Kent, walking from Herne Bay to Margate to raise money for good causes.

Sadly in 2018, after the passing of Justin’s father, and then being made redundant from the factory, the team of fundraising champions went their separate ways, although Jonny and Justin made a brief return to raise money for a Belper nursery in a bid to replace equipment ruined by vandals.

Now, after five years, the ‘boyz are set to return – with an ambitious aim to help children in Chesterfield Royal Hospital ahead of Christmas.

Justin said: “It’s a tough time for people as they with the cost of living crisis. We want to start with collecting toys and gifts for children who will spend this Christmas in the hospital and bring smiles to their faces.

"I’ve had a few family issues over the last few years but now me and Jonny are back to charity work and this is only a start. I could not stay away from charity work and I did a charity boxing match for cancer research last year. What brings me back to doing this is knowing that we help people who need it. When I see a smile on people's faces when they receive something they didn’t expect, that makes it all worthwhile.”