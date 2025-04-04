Charity which promotes disabled artists opposes plans for temporary Traveller site on Derbyshire village car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity which promotes disabled artists has opposed plans for a temporary Traveller site on a Derbyshire village car park.

The Level Centre in Old Station Close, Rowsley, is rallying the community to oppose Derbyshire Dales District Council’s plan for a two-year temporary Traveller site in the car park opposite the charity’s base.

This comes a few weeks after the council submitted a planning application to itself over the “temporary tolerated” site, aimed at forming a stopgap until the authority can fulfil its legal obligations to find a permanent site for two homeless Gypsy and Traveller families.

It also comes three months after the council agreed to adopt four temporary tolerated sites in Matlock, Matlock Bath, Middleton by Wirksworth and Rowsley for two years.

The Old Station Close car park in Rowsley.

Planning applications have been submitted for Rowsley and for the Matlock station car park site.

The Level Centre, which “produces and promotes art for, by and with learning disabled and disabled adults” say the use of the council car park site – metres from its facilities – would be a significant loss to its clientele.

Kerry Andrews, executive and artistic director at the centre, which opened in 2008, said: “At Level Centre we are dismayed that Derbyshire Dales District Council have issued only two out of four planning applications discussed and proposed at the full council meeting on December 9, 2024.

“This does not seem like a fair or transparent process. It was never outlined that the council did not intend to explore all 4 sites at the same time.

“Levek Centre will be objecting to this planning application. A reduction or loss of car parking could have a devastating impact on our charity.

“We work with learning disabled people, young people who are autistic and neurodivergent, disabled creatives and the wider community.

“Many of the people we support rely on accessible parking due to mobility issues or limited public transport options in our rural area. It is also a vital emergency evacuation point.

“The planning application issued by Derbyshire Dales District Council for the Old Station Close Car Park shows flaws including an out of date flood risk report from 2013.

“Referring to the Local Plan, this application does not fulfil community wellbeing or economic goals and will have an impact on all organisations on Old Station Close if it was to go ahead.

“Whilst we fully support safe housing provision for Gypsy and Traveller families, the Old Station Close car park is not a suitable site.”

The district council was approached for comment but has not responded as of this article’s publication.

District councillors had agreed that use of the Matlock Bath site would be limited to the off-peak tourist season, November 1 to February.

Meanwhile, Rowsley and Middleton by Wirksworth would see their sites limited to March 1 to October 31.

The planning application for Rowsley says the site is already in use by a Traveller family and that the plot would be provided with fencing around the perimeter, with acoustic lining, and would be made suitable for four caravan pitch points and parking for six vehicles.

Temporary utility and amenity buildings would also be provided, it says.

At the council meeting in December at which the temporary plots were decided, representatives from the Level Centre said the only other car park in the village involved people having to cross the A6.

A decision on the planning application will be made in the next few months.