Charity supporting families in Chesterfield receives bumper haul of Easter eggs and craft items from Slimming World groups
Members of two Slimming World groups in Tupton and one in Shirland amassed 95 eggs and lots of craft items for children aged 6-12 years.
The donations were presented by Slimming World consultant Gina Harvey to Dan Henman, founder and ceo of Community Development Chesterfield. Dan said: “The generous donation of Easter eggs will significantly impact many families, and we are incredibly thankful for their support. Working in areas that rank among the top 5% of the most deprived in the country, many of the young individuals who come to us would otherwise receive nothing. Thanks to Slimming World, we can now provide them with a little something special. At CDC, we firmly believe that every family should have access to both basic needs and privileges.”
