By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 10:29 BST
Slimmers in north Derbyshire donated chocolate Easter eggs to a charity which supports families in deprived areas.

Members of two Slimming World groups in Tupton and one in Shirland amassed 95 eggs and lots of craft items for children aged 6-12 years.

The donations were presented by Slimming World consultant Gina Harvey to Dan Henman, founder and ceo of Community Development Chesterfield. Dan said: “The generous donation of Easter eggs will significantly impact many families, and we are incredibly thankful for their support. Working in areas that rank among the top 5% of the most deprived in the country, many of the young individuals who come to us would otherwise receive nothing. Thanks to Slimming World, we can now provide them with a little something special. At CDC, we firmly believe that every family should have access to both basic needs and privileges.”

