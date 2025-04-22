Slimmers in north Derbyshire donated chocolate Easter eggs to a charity which supports families in deprived areas.

The donations were presented by Slimming World consultant Gina Harvey to Dan Henman, founder and ceo of Community Development Chesterfield. Dan said: “The generous donation of Easter eggs will significantly impact many families, and we are incredibly thankful for their support. Working in areas that rank among the top 5% of the most deprived in the country, many of the young individuals who come to us would otherwise receive nothing. Thanks to Slimming World, we can now provide them with a little something special. At CDC, we firmly believe that every family should have access to both basic needs and privileges.”