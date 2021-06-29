Charity match at Chesterfield FC raises thousands for Ashgate Hospice

The first inaugural Ashgate Hospicecare Cup charity match saw North East Derbyshire District Council chairman, Coun Martin Thacker raise £11,600 for the Chesterfield hospice.

In an evenly contested match, Jewson Property Professionals FC took on Morgan Sindall FC at Chesterfield FC’s Technique Stadium.

Teams line up for the charity match at Chesterfield FC. Photo: Tina Jenner.

The match finished 2-2 and went down to a penalty kick shootout, where Jewson’s came out on top.

Coun Thacker said: “What a fantastic evening of entertainment we had from both teams! Everyone had such a great time and a huge congratulations must go to Jewson Property Professionals for lifting the cup.

“£11,600 pounds is an incredible figure to raise for my charity Ashgate Hospicecare, who, like others, have been hit hard by the pandemic.

“I cannot thank the sponsors of the event enough for their generosity and I would like to give a special thanks to Richard Harding who has been the driving force behind the

Coun Martin Tacker hands over the cheque to the hospice.

scenes and worked tirelessly to ensure these vital funds were raised.

“My gratitude also extends to all those involved with setting up the match and donated to such a worthy and valuable cause.”

Ashgate Hospice provides specialist palliative and end of life care, including a wide range of community-based care and support services, for people with a life-limiting illness and their families across north Derbyshire.

For more information on Coun Thacker’s fundraising throughout the civic year, visit www.ne-derbyshire.gov.uk