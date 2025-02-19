A £50,000 appeal has been launched to secure the future of a community hub in a medieval building.

Dronfield Hall Barn hosts social and corporate events, accommodates a coffee shop and is a high-quality wedding venue. More than 50,000 visitors flock there every year.

The Grade II listed property became a unique heritage, arts and cultural venue in 2015 following a £1.3million restoration which was originally financed by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and public donations.

Dronfield Heritage Trust, the charity which manages the property, is now spearheading an appeal to raise money for a wider range of education, cultural and community support programmes along with essential maintenance. It will also help fund kitchen upgrades, improvements to communal areas, introduce new technology, and improve volunteer facilities.

Alan Powell, who chairs the trustees, said: “It is a joy to know that the Barn is a much-loved and valued part of Dronfield. The Barn and beautiful grounds attract a wide variety of visitors from around the country and our new fundraising appeal will allow us to plan for the next phase of development, and we’ll enjoy some fantastic celebration events together.”

Catherine Tankard, a regular visitor said: “The Barn has been our favourite local place to visit since it first opened. It’s a wonderful community space where you never fail to bump into someone you know and stop for a chat. We have enjoyed a wide range of events and feel extremely lucky to live so close to somewhere that welcomes you in as a friend rather than just another customer.”

Mike Baker, garden volunteer adds: “Being one of the Dronfield Hall Barn Garden team has introduced me to new friends and our work brings together a very wide range of people with different skills who help in the development of the site. We give our time freely to maintain the gardens for visitors to enjoy, and I hope that enjoyment draws generous donations to the charity.”

The year’s fundraising highlight will be the Medieval Festival and Banquet on Saturday, July 5 to be held in the grounds and The Barn Gallery.

Details about how to donate, and the events throughout 2025, can be found at www.dronfieldhallbarn.org.