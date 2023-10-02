Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The challenge, which originally set out to raise £10,000, came about after Dr Louise Jordan, widely known across North Derbyshire and star at The Real Peak Practice BBC documentary, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Louise’s friends and associates came together to support a fundraising mission for her chosen charity, the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, part of the Leeds Hospital Trust.

The challenge saw pupils from S. Anselm’s host various sponsored activities including a ‘Walk the Equator’ challenge, which collectively clocked up over 14,000 km.

To further boost the fundraising events a team of 14 adults including parents and teachers from S.Anslem’s, St Anne’s in Bakewell and St Peter’s & St Paul’s in Chesterfield set out to walk the National Three Peaks, Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in just 24 hours.

Jilly Lacey, a language teacher from S. Anslem School and participant in the Three Peaks challenge, said: “The children across the school have worked hard to find creative ways to fundraise - and to match their enthusiasm a group of us took on the three peaks with many managing to hit our time target despite the blood, sweat - and a few tears!”

Dr Louise Jordan said: “MND is a vicious disease with no cure and every day it takes a little more of me, and other suffers, away. This money gives me cause to believe that one day they will find a cure, and meanwhile allows for comfort and hope. Thank you to all the intrepid climbers and thank you to all who have donated.”

Esther Wakeman, CEO of the Leeds Hospital Trust, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in the National Three Peaks fundraising challenge. The team absolutely smashed their target, raising over £23,000 for our appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, here in Leeds.

