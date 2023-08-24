News you can trust since 1855
Charity football match at Staveley Miners Welfare aims to continue fundraising efforts for Chesterfield’s Ashgate Hospice

A charity match aiming to raise vital funds for Ashgate Hospice is taking place at Staveley Miners Welfare.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read

North East Derbyshire District Council’s chairman, Coun Martin Thacker MBE, is teaming up again with Richard Harding from Morgan Sindall Construction to raise money for Ashgate Hospice.

The pair are hosting a charity football match at Staveley Miners Welfare Football Club tomorrow, with their fundraising partnership having brought in nearly £20,000 over two years for the hospice.

Coun Thacker said: “I am delighted to partner up with Richard again following the overwhelming success of our last charity match. I am very grateful to Terry Damms of Staveley Miners' Welfare Football Club for hosting the event and contributing to this amazing fundraising occasion.”

Councillor Martin Thacker Chairman of NEDDC photographed with sponsors of a Charity football match to be played at Staveley Miners Welfare FC’s ground in aid of Ashgate Hospice on 25th August, 6.30 KO. Presenting a cheque for £5,800 are: Left to Right: Nick Riley (Whittam/Cox); Coun. Thacker; Matthew Hutton (Bond Bryan); Nick Jones (Turner & Townsend); Jack Adams (Hexa) and Richard Harding (Morgan Sindall).Councillor Martin Thacker Chairman of NEDDC photographed with sponsors of a Charity football match to be played at Staveley Miners Welfare FC’s ground in aid of Ashgate Hospice on 25th August, 6.30 KO. Presenting a cheque for £5,800 are: Left to Right: Nick Riley (Whittam/Cox); Coun. Thacker; Matthew Hutton (Bond Bryan); Nick Jones (Turner & Townsend); Jack Adams (Hexa) and Richard Harding (Morgan Sindall).
This event will see Morgan Sindall Construction take on a team assembled from a number local professional consultants – including HLM Architects, Whittam Cox Architects, EDGE, HEXA, Curtin’s, WT, Bond Bryan, Mott Macdonald, Turner Townsend and SCAPE.

The event will be free to enter, with donation buckets available and a scheduled kick off time of 6.30pm. The club will have all facilities open for members of the community to come along and support.

