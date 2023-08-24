North East Derbyshire District Council’s chairman, Coun Martin Thacker MBE, is teaming up again with Richard Harding from Morgan Sindall Construction to raise money for Ashgate Hospice.

The pair are hosting a charity football match at Staveley Miners Welfare Football Club tomorrow, with their fundraising partnership having brought in nearly £20,000 over two years for the hospice.

Coun Thacker said: “I am delighted to partner up with Richard again following the overwhelming success of our last charity match. I am very grateful to Terry Damms of Staveley Miners' Welfare Football Club for hosting the event and contributing to this amazing fundraising occasion.”

Councillor Martin Thacker Chairman of NEDDC photographed with sponsors of a Charity football match to be played at Staveley Miners Welfare FC’s ground in aid of Ashgate Hospice on 25th August, 6.30 KO. Presenting a cheque for £5,800 are: Left to Right: Nick Riley (Whittam/Cox); Coun. Thacker; Matthew Hutton (Bond Bryan); Nick Jones (Turner & Townsend); Jack Adams (Hexa) and Richard Harding (Morgan Sindall).

This event will see Morgan Sindall Construction take on a team assembled from a number local professional consultants – including HLM Architects, Whittam Cox Architects, EDGE, HEXA, Curtin’s, WT, Bond Bryan, Mott Macdonald, Turner Townsend and SCAPE.