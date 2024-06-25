Charity football match and family fun day set to commemorate Derbyshire dad of three – and support Ashgate Hospice
The charity football day will be hosted at Barnes Park in Grassmoor next month to remember Wayne Colley, from Grassmoor.
Wayne, a passionate football player, passed away suddenly last year at the age of 39, leaving behind his wife Jemma, 40, and three children – Finley, now eight, Harper, six and Autumn, three.
Daniel Wright, who had been friends with Wayne since they were 11, is one of the main organisers behind the charity event, which will take place on Saturday, July 27.
He said: “We are doing this in memory of Wayne who was a big believer in supporting others and helping out in the community."
The match, which will start at 10am will see Wayne’s Wanderers’ team made up of Wayne's closest friends facing Grassmoor Legends - made up of past and present Grasmoor sports players.
This year’s game follows a successful charity football match held in memory of Wayne last summer- which saw around £6 000 raised for charity.
Daniel said: "Last year was a great day, and we’ve raised a substantial amount of money. We are looking forward to this year’s game. We want to encourage families, friends and communities to have a good time and celebrate life.”
The event, which is free to attend, will see numerous activities for entire families including raffles, a sweet stall, a breakfast van, a bouncy castle and live music.
Sportsman Inn in Grassmoor will also open its doors to continue with the fundraising – offering summer refreshments live entertainment and food stalls.
All funds raised through raffle tickets and donations will go towards children’s and young people's services at Ashgate Hospice – who have been supporting Wayne’s wife and children for the last year.
Raffle tickets can be bought on the day or can be purchased online via a dedicated raffle ticket page.
A spokesperson for the Sportsman Inn said in an online statement: “Please spread the word far and wide and pack out grassmoor park to give the legend a memorial game he truly deserves.”
