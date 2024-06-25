Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A charity game in memory of a Derbyshire football player and dad-of-three is set to raise funds for Ashgate Hospice.

The charity football day will be hosted at Barnes Park in Grassmoor next month to remember Wayne Colley, from Grassmoor.

Wayne, a passionate football player, passed away suddenly last year at the age of 39, leaving behind his wife Jemma, 40, and three children – Finley, now eight, Harper, six and Autumn, three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Wright, who had been friends with Wayne since they were 11, is one of the main organisers behind the charity event, which will take place on Saturday, July 27.

Wayne Colley, 39, of Grassmoor, has passed away suddenly leaving behind his wife Jemma, son Finley, and two daughters Harper, and Autumn.

He said: “We are doing this in memory of Wayne who was a big believer in supporting others and helping out in the community."

The match, which will start at 10am will see Wayne’s Wanderers’ team made up of Wayne's closest friends facing Grassmoor Legends - made up of past and present Grasmoor sports players.

This year’s game follows a successful charity football match held in memory of Wayne last summer- which saw around £6 000 raised for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel said: "Last year was a great day, and we’ve raised a substantial amount of money. We are looking forward to this year’s game. We want to encourage families, friends and communities to have a good time and celebrate life.”

This year's event follows a successful charity football game last year which saw around £6 000 raised.

The event, which is free to attend, will see numerous activities for entire families including raffles, a sweet stall, a breakfast van, a bouncy castle and live music.

Sportsman Inn in Grassmoor will also open its doors to continue with the fundraising – offering summer refreshments live entertainment and food stalls.

All funds raised through raffle tickets and donations will go towards children’s and young people's services at Ashgate Hospice – who have been supporting Wayne’s wife and children for the last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raffle tickets can be bought on the day or can be purchased online via a dedicated raffle ticket page.