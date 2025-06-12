Charity events set to take place to honour memory of “brave” Derbyshire man who died from rare cancer at just 28 years old

The family of a “brave” Derbyshire man who sadly passed away from a rare form of cancer have announced the details of two events – aiming to raise funds for a charity that supports those battling the illness.

James Bailey was just 28 years old when he died on April 1 2023, after being diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma – a rare cancer that affects the bile duct.

His mum Wendy said that James, from Matlock, had faced health issues for a number of years – and his risk of this cancer was increased by two different conditions he had developed.

She said: “In 2015, when James was 21, he was diagnosed with Colitis. He was handling that okay as far as we were aware.

The Bailey family have continued to raise money for AMMF.

“In December 2021, we noticed that his face and eyes had gone yellow. We went to the hospital with that. He had a stent fitted in his bile duct and another procedure in January 2022, but after that he was okay – he seemed to be fine and getting on with his life.

“In August 2022 we noticed his eyes were going yellow again. He was taken straight into hospital and diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC). The Colitis had been attacking his bile duct, and they told us that having these two things together, there was a chance of getting cancer in the bile duct.”

It was November 2022 when James was diagnosed with cancer – which Wendy said then spread into his liver.

“James was in and out of hospital, and they were preparing him for a liver transplant for his PSC. After going to hospital in Leeds they said that they had found cancer cells, and two days later in November 2022 they rang James and told him he had cancer in his bile duct.

“Nothing was really done other than a CT scan until January. We were then told by a consultant over the phone that the cancer had spread significantly.”

James, who wanted to be surrounded by his family, passed away at home two months later.

Wendy added: “He put up a good fight. The nurses told us that he fought and fought until he couldn’t anymore. It was a short illness, and we did think he might have a little bit longer with us, but that wasn’t the case.”

Peter, James’ dad, said that he was “our brave little soldier. James fought this so bravely right to the end, and he was so unselfish. He always wanted to put others before himself, and he did that up until his last breath – he was always thinking of others and trying to protect us.”

Over the coming weeks, James’ family and friends will be hosting two events to support AMMF - a charity that raises awareness of Cholangiocarcinoma and supports those diagnosed with the cancer.

On Sunday, June 22, a crown green bowls competition will be taking place from 11.00am at Hall Leys Park. Non-players will team up with players from the Matlock Crown Green Bowling Club, and those involved will be donating £5 towards AMMF. Refreshments will be available and a raffle will also be held.

On Sunday, July 6, the James Bailey Cup will return for the third consecutive year. A football match will take place at 2pm on Cavendish Park - with one team made up of James’ friends and family and the other consisting of James’ work colleagues.

This event will involve a family fun day - with attendees able to enjoy face painting, a fire engine from Matlock Fire Station, zorb balls, a bouncy castle, inflatables, an ice cream van, children’s tombola and a raffle. Prizes include tickets to see the 80s band Deacon Blue, a family ticket to the Heights of Abraham, and a £50 gift voucher for Blue Diamond Garden Centres. The family fun day is free to attend, and visitors will be able to make donations at the gates.

The family fun day will also offer a multiphaze disco, a burger bar and a beer tent. The Red Lion at Matlock Green, the Bailey family’s local pub, are supporting both events – and have even brewed a barrel of beer in memory of James. Prior to the main charity football match, junior football matches will start from midday.