Charity ball raises £7,200 for Citizens Advice Chesterfield

One hundred guests enjoyed a welcome drink and entertainment from woodwind quartet, No Strings Attached, followed by a three course meal, charity auction and dancing, at Chesterfield’s Casa Hotel.

Chair of Trustees, Linda Moore commented: “The evening was a resounding success due to a great planning group, the kindness of local businesses donating raffle prizes and auction lots and especially to our generous sponsors: Adorn Jewellers, BridgeHelp, Casa Hotel, Dotique & Vines Legal Solicitors.

"Special thanks go to Dodie and John Rutherford for flowers and photography, to Toby Perkins MP and to our amazing MC and auctioneer Chris Sellars of BridgeHelp.

“At a time when our help and advice is needed more than ever before, the proceeds will help fund and develop vital money advice services supporting people of all ages living in Chesterfield and facing unprecedented challenges due to the cost of living crisis.”

Citizens Advice Chesterfield provides free, confidential and impartial advice and campaigns on big issues affecting people's lives.

They are an independent charity and part of the Citizens Advice network across England and Wales.

For more information on services available visit www.chesterfield.co.uk, or call their free advice line on: 0808 278 7843

