Thirty years ago at the age of 39 Wendy Watson was the first woman in the UK to have a preventative double mastectomy after nine of her relatives were diagnosed with breast cancer.

She worked to raise awareness of the harmful inherited BRCA gene, setting up the National Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline which has fielded thousands of calls and assisted people in gaining access to the relevant referrals and all the options.

A charity ball at Casa Hotel, Chesterfield on April 22, 2023, will mark 30 years and one day since Wendy went under the knife and changed the course of the future for herself, her family, and countless others.

Wendy Watson founded the National Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline after undergoing a preventative double mastectomy operation 30 years ago.

The evening will include a three-course meal, tribute performers singing songs by Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga and Elvis and a special appearance by Matt Croke, best known as Aladdin in Disney’s West End show.

Proceeds from ticket sales for the Legends ball will go to the National Heriditary Breast Cancer Helpline. Tickets cost £75 each or £700 per table of ten.

Sponsorship packages at £2,500 are available for the ball which will be filmed and live streamed across multiple platforms including local media outlets. Included in the sponsorship will be a table of ten for yourself and chosen guests and another table of ten guests who have benefitted from the service of The National Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline.