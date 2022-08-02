Charitable trust set up in honour of talented Derbyshire graphic designer who died of Covid aged 21

Cameron Day was admitted to hospital with the virus last July - spending his 21st birthday in the intensive care unit after testing positive in June.

However the adored son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle and cousin finally lost his fight with the disease on August 5 at Lincoln County Hospital.

Now his family has set up The Cameron Day Charitable trust to mark his 22nd Birthday and to honour his legacy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron was incredibly talented graphic designer.

His dad Neil Day said: "Cam was kind, supportive, intelligent and a friend to all. By sharing Cam’s legacy and continuing to support students with big dreams and ideas just like Cameron, his name and legacy will live on.

“The charity seeks to continue supporting students of Graphic Design studying in the East Midlands, encouraging them to achieve their potential, increase their employment opportunities, enhance industry experience and promote the profile of Graphic Design; all things Cameron would do himself, if only he was able."

Cameron, from Denby, won a JDO RAW national design competition and graduated from the University of Lincoln with a First Class Honours degree. He accepted a full time job at SODA, a designing firm based in London.

His family said he put an incredible amount of effort into his studies while working three days a week at Sainsbury’s throughout the entire pandemic to support himself and “never missed a shift”.

After his graduation, Cameron caught Covid. His condition deteriorated and he was put into a coma but sadly, he developed sepsis and multiple organ failure.

In a joint statement from his dad Neil, mum Alison Shaw, stepmum Tracey Day and stepdad David Shaw they said: “Cameron was the most perfect son - he was kind, beautiful, helpful and loyal. He was committed, reliable and hardworking - he was special.”