Changes to Chesterfield market as historic stalls join together

Fruit and veg on Chesterfield market are now being sold by one local business instead of two- after a pair of historic traders 'amalgamated'.

Ayres and Ibbotsons have served residents and visitors in Chesterfield for more than eight decades, but Ayres have stopped serving following discussions with both Chesterfield Borough Council and Ibbotsons.

Chesterfield market.

Ibbotsons have taken over the current Ayres stand on the market as the two businesses join together.

Ibbotsons is now trading six days per week on the market on a larger stall.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centre and visitor economy, said: “Although it is always sad to see a trader disappear from Chesterfield market, and particularly one that has traded for so many years, I am pleased that Ayres and Ibbotsons have worked with the council to come up with the best solution for all involved.”

Nick Ibbotson, owner of Ibbotson’s fruit and veg stall, said: “This is a very proud occasion for us as a local business. We will continue to stand six days per week and will now have a permanent stall opposite Marks & Spencer in Chesterfield.

“We are going to be continuing the longevity of our business standing on the market by having a bigger stall and having a new and improved offer for our customers. We will be stocking some extra lines and are looking forward to what the future holds.”

David Mills from Ayres said: “Ayres see this as a positive move going forward, consolidating both businesses onto one pitch. We are excited about the move and are looking forward to developing the business with Ibbotsons. We both feel this will strengthen the business and ensure continuity going forward which will benefit our customers, staff and the town centre as a whole.”

