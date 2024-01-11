Changes to Chesterfield church car park get the go-ahead after traffic and lighting complaints

Chesterfield Borough Council has approved the final changes to a new, busy church car park after considering residents’ concerns about noise, intrusive night lighting and pollution.

The Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, on Littlemoor, at Newbold, has already received planning permission from the council for the 95-space car park at the church and on Monday, January 8, further minor changes to the development were approved by the council’s planning committee to reflect concerns.

Some residents had raised objections and complaints in five letters to the council on the grounds of a large number of cars, noise and exhaust fumes, increased traffic on Dukes Drive, and that lighting was causing a night time nuisance, and that a chain instead of a gate would not stop anti-social behaviour and misuse of the car park including skateboarding.

One resident had stated: “Do we have to repeatedly mention that this is a residential area and the borough council’s first loyalty should be to the residents?”

A previous planning application for the car park at the rear of the building was originally refused because it was felt that it was not sympathetic to the surrounding residents with parking spaces too close to the boundary, lights shining through hedges, air pollution, noise and disturbance issues.

However, the council stated that following subsequent planning permission the church has now installed a timer for the lighting system which is set to turn off at 10pm and turn on at 7am, adjustments to parking spaces have been allowed to cope with the large congregation, and there have been discussions with the applicants to resolve issues.

Changes approved by the planning committee at the meeting on January 8 include new lighting poles and a reduced number of electric vehicle charging points.

Other agreed alterations include the accepted use of a chain instead of a gate to control access, a new cycle bay location, a new fenced-off air conditioning unit, the introduction of two walkways and landscaping changes.

Planning officer Paul Staniforth told the planning committee meeting the new church is so popular that there is a need for a car park to avoid on-street parking and keep vehicles off the highways which could create problems.

He said: “Plymouth Brethren have 600-plus members who go there and they do not want to cause problems for people in the area. They do not all live locally.

“When they have a service there that car park is full and there is double-parking and this will be an alternative to parking on the street.”

Cllr Kate Caulfield recalled parking problems when she used to go to the former St Hugh’s Church before it became the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church and she feels the amendments to the car park have addressed points which have been raised.

