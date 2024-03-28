Change of use plan for former restaurant premises in Derbyshire village
Mystery of Spice on Tibshelf Road, Westhouses has become a target for vandals since closing several years ago.
Now an application has been submitted to Bolsover District Council seeking change of use consent. Matthew Fairey of Fairey Property Management, Ripley wants to convert the former Indian food restaurant into an office and material/tool/work vehicle storage facility.
He is also seeking permission to erect a security boundary fence around the property. Mr Fairey says in his applcation: “The reasoning for wanting to fence off the property is for the safety of workers’ cars that may be parked there all week whilst they are working away and to help prevent vandalism to property and vehicles, which seems to have been a problem in the past. The fencing is a mesh type and green in colour and in keeping with the surrounding area and is see through so doesn’t block any views.”
The council has yet to decide on the application.
