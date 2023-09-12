Change of use plan for Derbyshire village bar and restaurant
A village bar is poised for redevelopment under plans submitted to a district council.
An application seeking permission for change of use of the ground floor bar and restaurant of 2 Elmton Road, Creswell to retail premises has been lodged with Bolsover District Council. No alterations would be made to the external appearance or first floor residential accommodation.
There are no details in the application about the proposed retail operation for the premises which is currently occupied by Ours Bar and Restaurant.