News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Change of use plan for Derbyshire village bar and restaurant

A village bar is poised for redevelopment under plans submitted to a district council.
By Gay Bolton
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 12:24 BST
Change of use permission has been applied for the ground floor of Ours Bar and Restaurant in Creswell.Change of use permission has been applied for the ground floor of Ours Bar and Restaurant in Creswell.
Change of use permission has been applied for the ground floor of Ours Bar and Restaurant in Creswell.

An application seeking permission for change of use of the ground floor bar and restaurant of 2 Elmton Road, Creswell to retail premises has been lodged with Bolsover District Council. No alterations would be made to the external appearance or first floor residential accommodation.

There are no details in the application about the proposed retail operation for the premises which is currently occupied by Ours Bar and Restaurant.

Related topics:DerbyshireCreswell