A developer is seeking change of use permission to convert a building in Chesterfield that accommodates a beauty salon and Chinese therapist into a house of multiple occupation.

Mr R. Cusimano of Dovedale Properties has set out his plans for 1 St Margaret’s Drive in an application to the borough council.

Under the proposal, the building would have a total of 10 residential units with en-suites on the first and second floor and in the attic. There would be two communal kitchens, a dining social area and a communal utility room.

A new staircase to the attic space would be built, three new rooflights added, existing uPVC windows and doors would be replaced and a chimney stack demolished.

Two parking spaces would be provided.

Stainton Planning states in a letter to the council that Dovedale Properties manage various houses of multiple occupation properties in Chesterfield and let the high-quality shared accommodation to professional people at a reasonable price.