Champions Against Loneliness crowned at BrightLife Chesterfield charity event

BrightLife Champions Against Loneliness celebrating their awards.

On Friday, February 17, the Casa Hotel in Chesterfield hosted the 2023 BrightLife Champions Against Loneliness Awards, which saw the participation of more than 130 guests from the local business and charity communities. The event was a tremendous success, as seven BrightLife Champions Against Loneliness were acknowledged and celebrated across seven categories. The award recipients were:

Champion Young Person sponsored by 1866 Sport – Luke Briddon

Champion Charity sponsored by Aztec Oil Ltd – Chesterfield Community FC Trust

The BrightLife charity awards event was held at Casa Hotel in Chesterfield.

Champion Business sponsored by Banner Jones Solicitors – Magnavale Ltd

Champion Neighbour sponsored by Heron Publications Ltd – Rachael Mullen

Champion Carer sponsored by Age Care Bathrooms – Sandra Bower

Champion Volunteer sponsored by Hastings Freight Ltd – Lynda Lewis

7 award winners were crowned BrightLife Champions.

Champion sponsored by Hammond & Co – Farida McGann

After indulging in the splendid main course at the Barcelona Suite of Casa Hotel, the guests were delighted with a Live Auction, sponsored by John Pye Auctions. The event's host and auctioneer, Phil Tooley, who is also Chesterfield FC Matchday commentator, auctioned off various items donated by local businesses. The auction was a lively affair, with the packed Barcelona Suite guests thoroughly entertained by Phil Tooley's engaging hosting and bidding on various items, raising much-needed funds for the charity.

After the conclusion of the live auction, the awards ceremony began with the announcement of the BrightLife Champion Young Person award category. The award was presented to Luke Briddon for his contributions to the Senior Spireites at the Chesterfield FC Community Trust. Oliver Barnes, a Well Being Officer at Chesterfield FC Community Trust, who nominated Luke for the award, remarked: "People might be isolated, lonely, they might have lost a significant other, but Luke’s always there to put a smile on their face. I don’t think he realises how much impact he has on their lives, and that’s why we’ve nominated him for this award."

Mark Lord, Managing Director of Aztec Oils Ltd, a Bolsover based company that sponsored the Champion Charity Award Category commented: “Aztec Oils were very proud to support this inaugural BrightLife event. It is so encouraging to meet so many community minded people giving their time and energy to support worthwhile projects in our region.”

The Hammond & Co. sponsored BrightLife Champion Award was the final accolade to be presented that evening. Farida McGann was the recipient of the award, nominated by Mel Dorna, a health and wellbeing coach for Derbyshire County Council. During the lockdown, Farida started offering companionship and support to her neighbour, which led her to create a community group. This initiative grew from one group to several, with Mrs. McGann now running multiple community groups on a weekly basis. Mel Dorna, who nominated Farida for the award, commented: "Over the last year Farida has developed groups and now runs a weekly mental health support group, a health and well-being group, a group exclusively to support men….she welcomes everybody through the door."

The awards ceremony was an overwhelming triumph, with attendees feeling motivated by the accomplishments of the award recipients. Claire Hewitt, Business Development Director of Hastings Freight and sponsor of the Champion Volunteer Award Category, expressed her admiration, saying: "It was a privilege to be amongst the award winners on what was a wonderful night - an inspiration to the difference that we can all make within our communities. Looking forward to next year!"