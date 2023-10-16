Ceremony marks affiliation of cadets with Ripley Branch of The Royal British Legion
A ceremony was held at the Ripley Cadet Force drill hall to mark the affiliation of the cadets with the Ripley Branch of The Royal British Legion.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 16th Oct 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 15:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The certificate of affiliation was presented to Sgt Nathan McKinley by councillor Tony Holmes, Mayor of Amber Valley.
After he had inspected the cadets, he was taken on a tour of the facility and shown the various training activities undertaken by the cadets.
The purpose of the Branch affiliating with Cadets, is in order to promote mutual support and encouragement to each other's aims and objectives, within the local community.