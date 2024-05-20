Dan Osborne who appeared in three series of The Only Way Is Essex and Calum Best, son of legendary footballer George, are among the names who are heading to the SMH Group Stadium on Wednesday, May 22 for a celebrity charity match in aid of Chesterfield FC Community Trust.

They will be joined by former EastEnders actors and internet influencers for the fixture which kicks off at 7.30pm.

Keith Jackson, the trust’s deputy chief operating officer, posted on the club’s website: “We are delighted to receive support in this way, with the money raised helping to support the various programmes we put on to help people in the community.

“It promises to be a great night and we look forward to seeing families coming to watch the match!”

Tickets cost £13, go to https://www.sellebritysoccer.org.uk/upcoming-matches-tickets

Calum Best should put in a great performance on the pitch - his dad was the legendary George Best who is considered one of the greatest players of all time. Calum was one of four winners in SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2022 and has appeared on Celebrity Ex On The Beach, Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity Big Brother.

Scott van-der-Sluis is a professional footballer who appeared on TV reality show Love Island, Love Island USA and the spin-off series Love Island Games which were all screened in 2023.

Jayme "Jay" Kontzle has portrayed estate manager Billy Fletcher in Emmerdale since 2018. Jay and his band The Mend reached the final of Britain's Got Talent in 2012 and the previous year reached the boot camp stage of The X Factor.