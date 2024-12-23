Celebrations mark winter solstice at stone circle in the Derbyshire Peak District

Members of the Earth Appreciation Society gather around a fire in a stone circle to celebrate the winter solstice dawn at Upper Hurst Farm, Hartington, in the Derbyshire Peak District where six pairs of energy lines, often called ley lines, converge at its centre.

Sue Green [pictured wearing poncho], Guardian of the Land, opened the ceremony by calling in the powers of earth, air, fire and water, and honouring the four directions.

Then, raising her drum, she leads the group in rhythmic drumming that echoes off the ancient stones as dawn approached. The sacred ceremony honours the returning of the light and the turning of the seasonal cycle.

The winter solstice, or hibernal solstice, occurs when either of Earth's poles reaches its maximum tilt away from the Sun. It marks the shortest hours of daylight at means that days will get longer before sunset.