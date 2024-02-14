Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daisy Chain Nursery at Cobden Road has been rated as ‘good’ in all categories following an Ofsted inspection in January.

Inspectors praised the nursery for working hard to improve since September 2023, when it was named as ‘inadequate’.

The new report reads: “Leaders have worked hard to address the weaknesses identified at the last inspection. They work closely with staff to support their learning through training and coaching.

Daisy Chain Nursery at Cobden Road in Chesterfield is celebrating a 'good' Ofsted report.

“Staff understand the importance of building strong and meaningful relationships with children. They take their time to develop bonds and learn about children's home life. Ultimately, children feel safe and secure in their surroundings.

“Children demonstrate positive attitudes to their learning. Staff provide babies with activities to ignite their curiosity and support hand-to-eye coordination. Older children enjoy the learning opportunities that the outdoors brings them. Staff plan activities that are linked to children's interests.”

Inspectors have praised pupils for behaving well and complimented staff for providing children with opportunities to develop their independence skills.

The report has also highlighted that parents speak very highly of the staff and they praised them for how well they know their children.

Angela Cancellara, Managing Director at Daisy Chain Nursery in Chesterfield, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the results. It is amazing to have recognition for all the hard work and dedication our staff have put in not only in the last few months but over the years.

“We’ve been a family-run business for 23 years and it has been devastating to see our previous rating. A part of the recommendations was for our staff to have more confidence while talking about safeguarding, so we did a lot of training sessions and supported our staff in getting their confidence in talking to other people about the work they do.