Celebrations as Chesterfield based marketing agency picks up a major industry award

CNS Media went up against the likes of Saatchi & Saatchi, one of the most influential creative companies in the UK, to win the well-recognised accolade.

The company brought back the award from a ceremony in London while gaining industry recognition.

There are over 25,000 agencies from small, niche to large and full-service marketing agencies, with bigger businesses based in cities like London and Manchester.

Owners Andy and Nicola Hattersley, are Chesterfield-born and bred. They set out to become the best full-service marketing agency for clients, suppliers and employees.

The UK Agency Awards, celebrates exceptional work for agencies across the country and winning the Best Media Buying Agency of 2023 recognises the hard work of the team.