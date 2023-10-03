News you can trust since 1855
Celebrations as Chesterfield based marketing agency picks up a major industry award

A Chesterfield-based marketing agency has picked up a major industry award.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 12:25 BST
CNS Media went up against the likes of Saatchi & Saatchi, one of the most influential creative companies in the UK, to win the well-recognised accolade.

The company brought back the award from a ceremony in London while gaining industry recognition.

There are over 25,000 agencies from small, niche to large and full-service marketing agencies, with bigger businesses based in cities like London and Manchester.

Owners Andy and Nicola Hattersley, are Chesterfield-born and bred. They set out to become the best full-service marketing agency for clients, suppliers and employees.

The UK Agency Awards, celebrates exceptional work for agencies across the country and winning the Best Media Buying Agency of 2023 recognises the hard work of the team.

CNS Media started from a backroom in Andy’s house. He built the company from the ground up, growing from strength to strength by employing a team of passionate and qualified marketing professionals.

