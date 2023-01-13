Celebrating 10 years of walking at Chesterfield's Holmebrook Valley Park

The volunteer group leaders and other local walkers were joined by Mayor of Chesterfield Councillor Tony Rogers to explore what the park has to offer.

The Holmebrook Valley Park ‘walk with us’ group originally launched in 2013, but it was temporarily put on hold in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions, then launched again as soon as outdoor meeting restrictions allowed.

Over the years, the group has welcomed many residents and other local people who enjoy walking. A number of the group’s regular members have completed accredited training enabling them to take it in turns to lead the group each week.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield with members of the Holmebrook Valley Walking Group.

Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt said: “We have a wonderful team of volunteers at Holmebrook Valley Park who share the role of walk leader each week and help each other to keep the group growing and thriving.

“They meet around 10.15am each week by the café at the pavilion in the top cark park off Watermeadow Lane, ready to set off at 10.30am. They generally walk for around an hour before returning to the café for drinks and chat. Anyone is welcome to join in, no special equipment is needed, just sensible shoes and clothing suitable for the weather.

“There are slopes in the park and some rough surfaces under foot but the leaders will explain the route each week so walkers can decide if it is suitable for their own ability. Everyone is welcome, so if you fancy getting outdoors and exploring somewhere new feel free to join the group.”

The park is open all year round and has won the prestigious Green Flag award for the last twelve years.

There is something for everyone to enjoy at the park including children's play areas, a free outdoor gym, football pitches, cycling, orienteering route, an art sculpture trail, picnic tables and a café.

Join the group

The Holmebrook Valley Park walking group meet every Thursday at 10.30am for a 45–60 minute walk in Chesterfield's largest park.