With the anniversary falling on a Saturday, there will be a whole day to recover from the revelry before the working week starts.

The first Burns supper was held in July 1801 when nine of the poet’s closest friends got together to mark the fifth anniversary of his death. The evening included haggis and sheep’s head, performance of Burns’ work and a speech in his honour. It proved so successful that another was held to celebrate Burns’ birthday, paving the way for a tradition that has spread across the world.