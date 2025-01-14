Meals and merriment across the county will honour the birthday of the Scottish poet who was born on January 25, 1759.
With the anniversary falling on a Saturday, there will be a whole day to recover from the revelry before the working week starts.
The first Burns supper was held in July 1801 when nine of the poet’s closest friends got together to mark the fifth anniversary of his death. The evening included haggis and sheep’s head, performance of Burns’ work and a speech in his honour. It proved so successful that another was held to celebrate Burns’ birthday, paving the way for a tradition that has spread across the world.
1. Fox and Goose Inn, Wigley
A Burns Night whisky and wine tasting supper in which Scotland meets Australia and New Zealand is on the menu at the Fox and Goose Inn, Wigley on January 25. There will be small plates to share, a choice of main course and a trio of desserts to share. The price is £45 per person. Book your table by calling 01246 566335 or email: [email protected] Photo: Google
2. The Market, Chesterfield
A Burns Supper themed menu offering haggis, neeps and tatties, Balmoral chicken, Aberdeen Angus steak and Scottish salmon will be served at The Market in New Square, Chesterfield on January 25. Call 01246 273641 to book a table. Photo: Google
3. The Old Poets Corner, Ashover
Burns Night will be celebrated at The Old Poets Corner with a traditional Scottish meal, bagpipes and dances on January 25. A three-course meal costs £34.95 and a two-course meal costs £28.95 per person and there is a £5 deposit. Visit: www.facebook.com/OldPoetsTitanic Photo: Google
4. Dronfield Hall Barn
Celebrate Burns Night with a bagpiper, addressing the haggis ceremony, a three-course meal, dancing, games and a raffle at the Dronfield Hall Barn on January 25. Tickets cost £47 per person, available from Dronfield Hall Barn or online at www.dronfieldhallbarn.org/event (generic photo: Adobe Stock/Joerg Beuge) Photo: Adobe Stock/Joerg Beuge
