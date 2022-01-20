Celebrate award-winning new bridal showroom in Chesterfield

Nora Eve Bridal's new showroom at The Glass Yard on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.

Emma Swain, founder of Nora Eve Bridal, is hosting the event at her trendy new premises at The Glass Yard on Sheffield Road on Friday, January 28.

Prosecco and beer will be laid on for guests who will be entertained by singer Jayrar at the party which will run from 6pm to 9pm.

It’s a double celebration for Nora Eve Bridal which has just won the regional final of the Wedding Industry Awards. Nora Eve Bridal will be among the creme of the country’s bridal retailers at the national final in London on February 23.

Customers can choose from more than 100 dresses including those in two ranges, Ruby Lu and Ella Kate, which are exclusive to Nora Eve.

Emma said: “Myself and my team are absolutely over the moon. To be recognised regionally and to win when we were up against some outstanding boutiques is so rewarding. We are all so passionate about what we do on a daily basis, making brides dreams come true so this is amazing news.”

Guests at the Chesterfield launch will find out more about what is on offer at Nora Eva Bridal's new studio. The business relocated from West Bars in the town last month.

Emma, 37, said: "Nora Eve is more than just a shop, it's about the experience and we want to make it extra special! In our new studio we’ll be able to offer a number of VIP experiences so brides can opt to have a photographer, bring a make-up artist, or book a champagne-filled appointment. We want to make it fun and memorable."

Nora Eve Bridal offers more than 100 dresses from designers such as Madi Lane, Maggie Sottero, Rebecca Ingram, Mori Lee and its own new exclusive brand Ruby Lu as well as a luxe collection including Jolie by Berta. Dress prices range from £1,000 to £3,700.

Attention to detail at Nora Eve Bridal's showroom in Chesterfield.

The boutique also stocks limited edition dresses from cutting-edge British brand Ella Kate which are exclusive to Nora Eve Bridal. Emma said: "The Ella Kate design studio is located at Nora Eve Bridal. There’s a strong local connection with dresses going from drawing board to production at The Glass Yard.”

Emma's 14-year-old daughter Ella-Mae and 10-year-old niece Maisie-Kate are the inspiration for the Ella Kate limited edition brand. The collection, ranging from dresses that are cool and contemporary to those that are unruly, wild and fun, reflects the young cousins' individual personalities.

In the nine years that Emma has been at the helm of Nora Eve Bridal, she has noticed a big change in the dresses that brides choose. She said: "There doesn't seem to be as much glitz or glam. When we first opened, brides wouldn't care if they were comfortable as long as they looked good. Nowadays brides don't want scratchy beads or corset dresses that they can't breathe in. Brides want to be comfortable and have fun. If they're going for wow factor, our brides will opt for a big split up the front, exposed back or low-cut front to make a statement.

"Our busiest time of year is now. There are a lot of proposals between Christmas and Valentine’s day, so congratulations to those of you who are newly engaged, we hope to meet you soon.”

One of the dressing rooms in Nora Eve Bridal's new showroom.

As the owner and director of the business, which won LuxLife Best Luxury Bridal Store in the East Midlands 2021 and is a regional finalist in this year's Wedding Industry Awards, Emma oversees a team of four employees. She said: "They are my work family, we are all really close and I feel lucky for that. Listening to appointments with excited brides and hearing about such a special journey is a real privilege and it's nice to know that we've been a part of that.”

"I love what I do. I don't think many people can say they get out of bed in the morning and genuinely look forward to going to work."

Emma's journey to becoming a businesswoman began with a determination to build a good life for her and daughter Ella-Mae when she became a single mother. She said: "I was working as a wedding planner but the hours really didn’t work with a young child. That’s when I decided to make my dream of opening a wedding boutique a reality, I opened my first shop on Chatsworth Road before moving to West Bars and finally our new destination at The Glass Yard”.

Emma has worked relentlessly on building up her business. She said: "I've literally been married to Nora Eve!"