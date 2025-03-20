From dressing up with fellow Jane Austen fans as one of her much-loved characters, learning more about Jane’s connection to Derbyshire with special guided tours, and exploring the locations used in screen adaptations of Jane’s novels, Visit Peak District & Derbyshire has highlighted ways for visitors to celebrate 250 years of the beloved novelist.

Jane Austen wrote ‘there is not a finer county in England than Derbyshire’ in her greatest work, Pride and Prejudice, and is believed to have visited the area whilst revising the final chapters of the famous novel, drawing inspiration from the local scenery.

The author allegedly stayed at The Rutland Arms in Bakewell, later immortalised as ‘Lambton’ in Pride and Prejudice, and visited Chatsworth House which is believed to have inspired 'Pemberley', home of one of Austen's best-loved characters Mr Darcy.

Chatsworth became the ‘real life’ Pemberley in the 2005 film adaptation of Pride & Prejudice starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, with the magnificent exterior, grand Painted Hall and atmospheric Sculpture Gallery all featuring in key scenes.

Haddon Hall, one of England’s best-kept medieval houses, was transformed into the bustling inn at ‘Lambton’ for the romantic blockbuster, whilst the spectacular gritstone ridge of Stanage Edge, near Hathersage, was the scenic spot where a windswept Elizabeth Bennet stood whilst dreaming of Mr Darcy in the film.

Now, to mark the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth, visitors from across the world are encouraged to follow in the author’s footsteps and imagine the Regency-era Derbyshire she vividly brought to life.

From themed talks to workshops and walks, many of the places associated with Jane Austen and Pride and Prejudice are staging special events throughout 2025. Further information and updates will be added to a dedicated ‘Jane Austen 250’ page at visitpeakdistrict.com.

1 . Literary Chatsworth: Poets, Patrons, Pride & Prejudice 6 June & 24 October. Join Chatsworth’s archives and library team for exclusive access to the Chatsworth Library to have a closer look at early library catalogues, a first edition of Pride and Prejudice and early editions of Hobbes, Pope, Gaskell, Bronte and more. Photo: Literary Chatsworth Photo Sales

2 . Celebrating Jane Austen at Chatsworth 13 – 15 June. A long weekend of talks, garden tours and dressing up opportunities inspired by the Regency era. There will also be an Austen-inspired live theatre production in the garden with audience participation. Regency dress is optional but encouraged. Photo: Snapvision - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

3 . Outdoor Cinema at Chatsworth: Pride & Prejudice 13 – 14 June. It's 20 years since Chatsworth was immortalised on screen as Pemberley (aka Mr Darcy's House) in Joe Wright's enchanting retelling of Jane Austen's beloved classic. These celebratory screenings will be staged on the South Lawn with Chatsworth's south façade as your backdrop. Photo: Submit Photo Sales