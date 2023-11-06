News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

CCTV images released as taxi driver faces alleged theft and racism after picking up several people from popular Derbyshire pub

Officers have released images after an alleged racially aggravated public order and theft incident in Allestree.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The taxi driver had picked up several people from the Flower Pot pub, Derby and travelled to two areas of Allestree, ending at Birchover Way, Allestree where the incident happened. It is alleged that the two remaining passengers did not pay for the taxi fare and a man then racially abused the driver.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident, which occurred on Sunday, October 15 at around 2.40 am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who can recognise the man in the picture or has any information about the incident, is asked get in contact with the force on any methods below and quote reference 23000649348:

Most Popular
Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident, which occurred on Sunday, October 15 at around 2.40 am.Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident, which occurred on Sunday, October 15 at around 2.40 am.
Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident, which occurred on Sunday, October 15 at around 2.40 am.

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter/ X– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

Related topics:DerbyshireFacebookDerby