CCTV images released as taxi driver faces alleged theft and racism after picking up several people from popular Derbyshire pub
The taxi driver had picked up several people from the Flower Pot pub, Derby and travelled to two areas of Allestree, ending at Birchover Way, Allestree where the incident happened. It is alleged that the two remaining passengers did not pay for the taxi fare and a man then racially abused the driver.
Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident, which occurred on Sunday, October 15 at around 2.40 am.
Anyone who can recognise the man in the picture or has any information about the incident, is asked get in contact with the force and quote reference 23000649348:
