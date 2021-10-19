CCTV footage released after ‘racial abuse’ in Derbyshire town
Police probing a report of racial abuse in a Derbyshire town have released the below CCTV footage of several youths they want to speak to.
The incident happened on Patchwork Row, Shirebrook, around 9pm on August 19.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Two men approached a man and a short time later assaulted him.
“He was knocked unconscious and had a medical episode.
“A group of youths is said to have approached the victim and verbally abused him.
“One can be seen carrying what looks to be a baseball bat or pole.”
Anyone who was in the area between 8.40pm and 9.10pm and has information is asked to get in contact with police, using any of the below methods, including reference 21*467965.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.