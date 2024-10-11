The incident took place at Station Road in Renishaw on Wednesday, October 9 between 9.40 am and 9.55 am.

The suspects have gained entry by climbing over the side gate and smashing a window.

Officers investigating the burglary are now appealing to anybody within the surrounding area to check their CCTV footage or dash cams from the time of the incident to see if it has captured any suspicious activity.

Anyone who has any information that will assist the investigation is asked to contact the force on any of the following quoting this Crime reference Number 24000602833.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

