Katrina Bryan will play the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield from November 29 to December 31, 2024.

Katrina is the latest signing to the cast of Cinderella at the Winding Wheel Theatre from November 29 to December 31. She has played Nina in the award-winning CBeebies series Nina and the Neurons and Alice in the hit show Molly & Mack. Katrina has also appeared in the seasonal CBeebies Christmas shows including Thumbelina, The Nutcracker, A Christmas Carol, Peter Pan, and Strictly Cinderella.

Adults may recognise her as Eloise, the social worker in Emmerdale, or from other TV programmes including Taggart, Fried and Sea of Souls. The Fairy Godmother is an important character in Cinderella, responsible for transforming a dowdy household drudge into an elegant young lady fit for a prince.

Much of CInderella’s early unhappiness is caused by her evil stepsisters who will make their presence felt at the Winding Wheel Theatre. The dastardly duo, with their colourful collection of costumes, are on a mission to stop the course of true love as they launch their own charm offensive to win the heart of Prince Charming!

Stepping into the high heels and larger than life characters of the legendary pantomime sisters are Oliver Gray and Dean Horner. The much-regarded sister act will fill the stage with their raucous revelry, flamboyant fashion and caustic comedy.