Following a number of rescue attempts - involving the RSPCA, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue and National Trust staff, the pet was finally reunited with his elated owners who had been distraught after he had been missing for two weeks.

Lucky, aged 12, was reunited with his owners Mary Holland, 77, and husband Eric, 85 - 15 miles away in Long Eaton.

Poor Lucky’s plight was discovered by staff at the National Trust property when they saw the frightened feline stuck up the tree on September 15. They tried to tempt the frightened feline down from the tree in a wooded area but to no avail.

They then thought he had managed to get down of his own accord as he couldn’t be seen but was then spotted again high in the branches of the silver birch tree in the grounds, near Quarndon, days later on September 19.

They reported the matter to the RSPCA and inspector Pam Bird was sent to the scene and was surprised that a cat was in this remote area as there are no residential properties nearby.

Due to the height of the tree Pam called for the help of Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service but they were unable to access the area with the fire engine and could not put a ladder up the tree as it was too unstable.

Pam said: “The fire service stayed to help us though and we came up with a plan to use a large green sheet to hold under the cat as a safety net, whilst the Kedleston Hall staff attempted to knock the tree and coax the cat to move. But this wasn’t working.

Lucky (aged 12) had been missing for two weeks from the home he shares with Mary Holland (77) and husband Eric (85) - which is 15 miles away in Long Eaton!

“The Kedleston Hall staff placed a ladder up the tree which reached halfway and we tied hessian around the ladder so that if the cat could ease along the high sloping branch it was on, it may be able to climb down the sloping ladder, as the trunk was too steep.

“Cats can easily climb high into a tree, but they struggle to climb down as their claws bend forward, and they can only grab on if they go backwards. So we thought this might help - but to no avail.

“We then called for a tree surgeon to rescue the cat but they were not immediately available so the poor cat had another night up the tree. Then the next day I went to check at the scene and amazingly the staff had managed to coax Lucky down to safe ground and so I rushed him to a nearby vets.”

Lucky was dehydrated and a little underweight following his ordeal but otherwise in good health. The vet found he was microchipped and so Pam was able to contact his grateful owners who were shocked but delighted that he was safe and well.

She took him to the home where an emotional reunion took place - and it is thought that Lucky must have sneaked into the couple’s car when they visited the hall two weeks earlier. Unbeknown to them, he had then gone on his adventure.

When they returned home and couldn’t find their pet they frantically went around neighbours houses and nearby streets in a desperate attempt to try and find him.

Eric said: “We were very upset and did everything we could to try and find him. We had no idea he had been in the car until after the whole story came out - he doesn’t even like travelling in cars.

“After two weeks of him being missing we did think the worst and that he may have been involved in a road accident. Then when we got the call from the RSPCA we were shocked but also over the moon that he was safe and coming home.”

Mary added: “We called him Lucky because we found him as a scruffy stray in a wheelbarrow in our garden. We tried to find his owner but we had no luck so ended up keeping him - we told him he was very Lucky then hence the name. Now he has shown his luck was in again!

“He has lost weight but is eating well and enjoying his home comforts - we are so grateful for all the efforts to help him, especially the RSPCA for bringing him home.”

Pam said: “I am so happy everything worked out for Lucky and he was clearly over the moon after his ordeal to be reunited with his parents - who were extremely happy to have him back. He went missing for two weeks so could have been up that tree for quite some time and am so glad he was spotted as it is such a remote area.

