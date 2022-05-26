Cat who comforts Derbyshire care home residents and staff is in the running for national award - with the winner decided by public vote

Seven-year-old Milo beat hundreds of other entries to take his place as one of three contenders in the Cat Colleagues category of Cats Protection’s National Cat Awards 2022.

The tabby-and-white moggy was selected for the positive impact he has on life at the Presentation Sisters Care Centre in Chesterfield Road, Matlock.

Care assistant Katie Thornley said: “Milo is the most relaxed and calming cat, always happy to stop for a fuss and a cuddle. He brings so much comfort to staff, visitors and residents and is a big part of daily life.

Staff members Mandy Burrell and Katie Thornley with Milo, the resident cat at Presentation Sisters Care Centre in Matlock (photo: Lucy Ray/PA Wire).

“Because he’s so gentle, he makes a wonderful pet, and many of our residents love to have him visit them in their rooms. Stroking and chatting to Milo brings them so much pleasure, particularly those who are less mobile or have memory loss.

“Milo brings a really homely feel wherever he goes, and that’s the environment we want for our residents. He is something we can all care for and talk about together, and we’ve seen a really positive effect from having him around.”

Milo has been a permanent resident at the care home, which he used to regularly visit, after his original owner moved home and an agreement was reached for his transfer.

HIs gift for bringing joy to the workplace has been recognised with his finalist placing in the Cats Colleague category of the awards.

Milo, the resident cat at Presentation Sisters Care Centre in Matlock, is nominated in the 'Cat Colleague' category in this year's Cats Protection National Cat Awards (photo: Lucy Ray/PA Wire).

The winner of the Cat Colleagues category will be chosen in a public vote on Cats Protection’s website (www.cats.org.uk) from June 10 to 13.

Staff and residents now face a nail-biting wait until August 4 when winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at London’s Savoy Hotel, an event attended by celebrities including entrepreneur Deborah Meaden, Lioness Ellen White, actress Gaynor Faye, drag artist Ginny Lemon, Dancing on Ice star Frankie Seaman and ex-England footballer David Seaman MBE.

If Milo wins his category, he will also be in with a chance of being crowned National Cat of the Year, following in the paw prints of previous winner Minty, a three-legged cat from Holywell, Wales, who helped six-year-old Connor Raven cope with severe learning difficulties and medical conditions.

Cats Protection’s awards organiser Kate Bunting said: “It’s wonderful to hear how much joy Milo brings to staff and residents alike. Cats have so much to offer, and we hope Milo’s story will help highlight the beneficial role cats can have on people’s wellbeing.”

Bill Halstead with Milo, the resident cat at Presentation Sisters Care Centre in Matlock (photo: Lucy Ray/PA Wire).

Category winners will each win a prize package of a trophy, a £200 pet store voucher and a year's subscription to Cats Protection's The Cat magazine. The winner of National Cat of the Year will also receive an additional overall winning trophy.