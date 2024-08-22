Cat dumped in taped-up cardboard box at Chesterfield RSPCA still waiting for a home
Two-year-old Charlie is believed to have clawed his way out of the box after being abandoned with a can of tuna at the Chesterfield & North Derbyshire centre in March.
The homeless feline, who was never neutered by his previous owners, had developed feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) – an infection that weakens cats’ immune systems most commonly seen in unneutered male cats who have been fighting for territory.
Although there is no cure, many cats are able to live long and happy lives with the virus. However FIV positive cats should not be kept with other pets to prevent the disease spreading, with only controlled access to the outside.
Following his rescue Charlie was extremely nervous and would glower and hiss at staff and volunteers, however that changed after he was neutered and has not stopped purring and craving affection since, say RSPCA volunteers.
Steph McCawley, from the Chesterfield rehoming centre, said: “Although no-one can predict the future many cats like Charlie who have FIV can live long, healthy and full lives and want nothing more than to be loved in a home of their own.
“He was so fearful at first, which is understandable given the distressing ordeal he went through, but the transformation in his demeanour has been heartening to witness, yet time and time again he’s being overlooked for a new home.
“He loves being fussed and groomed and will eagerly come onto your lap for a bit of attention - he’s really stolen our hearts. In the right home he’ll make a wonderful companion, we just need someone to take a chance on him.”
Anyone wishing to adopt Charlie can register their interest by visiting the centre’s website.
