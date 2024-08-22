Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This lovable black cat is still waiting for a new home six months after being dumped in a taped-up cardboard box outside Chesterfield RSPCA.

Two-year-old Charlie is believed to have clawed his way out of the box after being abandoned with a can of tuna at the Chesterfield & North Derbyshire centre in March.

The homeless feline, who was never neutered by his previous owners, had developed feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) – an infection that weakens cats’ immune systems most commonly seen in unneutered male cats who have been fighting for territory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although there is no cure, many cats are able to live long and happy lives with the virus. However FIV positive cats should not be kept with other pets to prevent the disease spreading, with only controlled access to the outside.

Charlie loves being fussed and groomed and will eagerly come onto your lap for a bit of attention

Following his rescue Charlie was extremely nervous and would glower and hiss at staff and volunteers, however that changed after he was neutered and has not stopped purring and craving affection since, say RSPCA volunteers.

Steph McCawley, from the Chesterfield rehoming centre, said: “Although no-one can predict the future many cats like Charlie who have FIV can live long, healthy and full lives and want nothing more than to be loved in a home of their own.

“He was so fearful at first, which is understandable given the distressing ordeal he went through, but the transformation in his demeanour has been heartening to witness, yet time and time again he’s being overlooked for a new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two-year-old Charlie is believed to have clawed his way out of the box after being abandoned with a can of tuna

“He loves being fussed and groomed and will eagerly come onto your lap for a bit of attention - he’s really stolen our hearts. In the right home he’ll make a wonderful companion, we just need someone to take a chance on him.”

Anyone wishing to adopt Charlie can register their interest by visiting the centre’s website.