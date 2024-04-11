Several of the county’s top destinations have been chosen as regional finalists in the Muddy Awards run by the lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos which reaches 3.8million women a month.

Family attractions, event venues, boutique stays, hair and beauty salons are among the 21 categories which businesses in Debyshire are aiming to win and progress through to the national final where the best of the best will be announced.

Help them along the way by casting your vote by April 18 at 1pm on https://nottsderbyshire.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/vote/

Great British Car Journey, Ambergate Great British Car Journey, Derwent Works, Ambergate is a finalist in the best family attraction category for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

The Northern Light Cinema, Wirksworth The Northern Light Cinema, North End, Wirksworth is a regional finalist in the best arts/culture and theatre category.

The Ritz CInema, Belper The Ritz CInema, King Street, Belper is a finalist in the best arts/culture and theatre category in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

The White Hart Inn, Alfreton The White Hart Inn, Moorwood Moor Lane, Alfreton is a finalist for best event venue in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.