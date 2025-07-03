A triathlon set to take place in Derbyshire has been cancelled due to low water levels in a reservoir.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The triathlon was set to take place on Sunday, July 13, at Carsington Water Reservoir between Wirksworth and Kniveton in Derbyshire.

Today (Thursday, July 3), Severn Trent and Pacesetter Events, have announced that they were forced to cancel the event due to low water levels in the ninth largest reservoir in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision comes after the ‘driest and sunniest spring on record’ with Pacesetter Events claiming that Carsington Water had just 39% of its usual rainfall between March and May.

The triathlon was set to take place on Sunday, July 13, at Carsington Water Reservoir between Wirksworth and Kniveton in Derbyshire. (Copyright: Stephen Cordory)

In a statement published online, the organisers said: “Looking at the current water levels and predicting what this might be like by the event day we feel like the event would be unpleasant at best and potentially dangerous at worst, therefore this extremely difficult decision has had to be made.

“We're used to water level changes and using matting to cover shorelines, but this is an extraordinary year. This situation also does not look like slowing down, with no significant rain forecast the water levels are likely to continue to drop over the coming weeks.

“Weather events like this are really hard to predict, when looking at Carsington as a venue we took into account water levels and took time to analyse patterns over the last 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the past 30 years the triathlon and swim event would have been able to run at this time of year as water levels have been typically good, unfortunately this year is an exceptional year and levels are dropping quickly.”