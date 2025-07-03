Carsington Triathlon: Event cancelled due to low water levels in Derbyshire reservoir – after spell of hot and dry weather
The triathlon was set to take place on Sunday, July 13, at Carsington Water Reservoir between Wirksworth and Kniveton in Derbyshire.
Today (Thursday, July 3), Severn Trent and Pacesetter Events, have announced that they were forced to cancel the event due to low water levels in the ninth largest reservoir in England.
The decision comes after the ‘driest and sunniest spring on record’ with Pacesetter Events claiming that Carsington Water had just 39% of its usual rainfall between March and May.
In a statement published online, the organisers said: “Looking at the current water levels and predicting what this might be like by the event day we feel like the event would be unpleasant at best and potentially dangerous at worst, therefore this extremely difficult decision has had to be made.
“We're used to water level changes and using matting to cover shorelines, but this is an extraordinary year. This situation also does not look like slowing down, with no significant rain forecast the water levels are likely to continue to drop over the coming weeks.
“Weather events like this are really hard to predict, when looking at Carsington as a venue we took into account water levels and took time to analyse patterns over the last 30 years.
"Over the past 30 years the triathlon and swim event would have been able to run at this time of year as water levels have been typically good, unfortunately this year is an exceptional year and levels are dropping quickly.”
