Car enthusiasts will be out in force at Chatsworth to admire classic and performance vehicles in a spectacular setting.

The Great British Motor Shows return on Sunday, July 21, with its Signature Classic & Performance Motor Show presented by insurance specialists Footman James.

Last year the event attracted almost 1,000 classic vehicles and performance cars. Once again, regional enthusiasts and collectors will display their beloved vehicles, ranging from pre Second World War classics to iconic Sixties cars like the Jaguar E Type all the way to motors from the Noughties. Add in some modern day supercars, as well as trucks and motorbikes and there will be a variety of machinery to interest everyone.

For motorsport fans there will be an F1 Simulator, featuring a full-sized-F1 car complete, with 49ins screen.

Music lovers can listen to two performances from renowned Nottingham vocal ensemble, the Carlton Male Voice Choir.

There will also a trade stand area, food and drink stands, and a show arena to see the cars in action.

Steve Bishop, GBMS director, said: “Last year was a sell-out and so we have ensured we have extra capacity for 2024, so that people won’t be disappointed. We are delighted to be back at Chatsworth again this year, and with everything that we have lined up, we are very much looking forward to the event.”

The Chatsworth Signature Classic & Performance Motor Show opens at 10am and runs through until 4pm.

Online tickets bought in advance are still available at £15 per adult (on the day they will be £17.50). Entry for children aged between 3 and 15 is £5 per child. Tickets available at www.greatbritishmotorshows.com