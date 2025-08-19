Carnival fun is coming to a dessert shop in a north Derbyshire town to celebrate its first birthday.

Dani’s Dessert Bar on Station Road, Bolsover, will host a coconut shy, hook a duck, tin can shootout and a clairvoyant among the attractions from Thursday, August 21 to Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Sally Taplin, who owns the business, said: “We have big plans for carnival week with lots of games and prizes and carnival food, including hotdogs, baked potatoes, dirty bread and candy floss.”

Reflecting on the past 12 months, Sally said: “The last year has had some ups and downs and it’s taken a few changes to opening hours and the menu and lots of trials to find out what our customers want.

Dani's Dessert Bar is named after Dani Taplin, pictured, whose mum Sally owns the business and makes the products sold there.

“Popular items are our family sharebox which includes waffles, freshly made donugs (mini donuts) and mini pancakes. Cookie pies have always been our biggest sellers, our new éclairs have been really popular and our most requested item is our vanilla slice that we make from scratch without custard powder but struggle to keep them in stock for long.

“Afternoon teas are still quite popular, especially the gluten free options, We also have a range of gluten free desserts including éclairs, cheesecake filled chocolate cakes and gluten free waffles that have become regulars on our menu.

"We're getting busier with bookings for celebration cakes and buffets that have baked items that we make in store, Including the bread. Plus we have been kept busy with children's parties.

“We've added a vast collection of board games and a huge chalk wall for families to enjoy which have been a big hit.”

Sally said: "Our future plans involve a Halloween party, much like last year's popular Halloween event and our Christmas magical wonderland that takes over the entire upstairs of the building for Santa visits, will be even better than last year’s.”

Dani’s Dessert Bar serves customers six days a week and is closed on Wednesdays. The business is open from 2pm until 8pm on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 2pm until 10pm on Friday, 11am until 10pm on Saturday and 11am until 5pm on Sunday.