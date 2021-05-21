Caring Mansfield mum's charity run to buy PlayStations for poorly children at King's Mill Hospital

Gurbinder Bains is taking part in a sponsored run to raise funds to buy a PlayStation5 console and games for the hospital’s children’s ward.

The kind-hearted mum-of-one is doing the special fundraiser as a ‘thank you’ to staff after her own son received treatment at King’s Mill.

Gurbinder, who is an HR manager at Tibshelf-based Hydro Aluminium UK Ltd, said: “I only started to run recently. I could barely run for more than a minute less than seven weeks ago, but now I can do 5k.

"I wanted to keep it going and I needed some extra motivation. My company has often donated gifts and held raffles for the children’s ward at Christmas time, but I thought it would be nice to give them something now.

"I also wanted to say a big thanks for the care they showed to my son who previously spent time on the ward. So, I have committed to running 50 miles in a month all around Mansfield.”

Gurbinder had set a target of £400 but raised £580 in just 24 hours and is hoping more people will get behind her charity runs.

“I really hope people will get on board and help support this fundraising effort. It would be really nice if I could raise enough to buy maybe several PS5s and games,” she said.

To make a donation, go to her JustGiving page via https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gurbinder-bains?utm_id=1&utm_term=wzbMeMMgR.