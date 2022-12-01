Kennedy Brentnall, who is seven, wrote a letter to Santa saying: “For Christmas can I please help people. If they are struggling please can we somehow pay everything.”

Her plea touched the hearts of her parents Ashley and Natalie, who live in Brimington. Ashley, 28, said: “Natalie had a look at what we could do and Chesterfield Foodbank was an obvious option.”

Kennedy posted a heartwarming clip on social media in which she said that she wanted to make Christmas a little brighter for people who were struggling to make ends meet. Donations of food poured in from friends, relatives and Kennedy’s teachers at Brimington Junior School. Others gave money amounting to more than £100 which Kennedy used to buy food to add to the collection.

Kennedy Brentnall with some of the donations that she collected for Chesterfield Foodbank.

Within a fortnight Kennedy had amassed boxes and bags of tinned meat and vegetables, rice, noodles, crisps and sweets which she delivered to the foodbank this week.

Roisin O'Gorman, communication, engagement and funding manager at the foodbank, said: “The wonderful Kennedy visited us at our Compass centre to drop off donations. She asked her mum if rather than Christmas presents she could help people who are struggling. Her family and friends have rallied round and donated 118kg of donations which will go to help local people in need at this very difficult time. She is a star!”

Kennedy’s mum posted on Facebook: “My girl is incredible. I couldn’t be anymore proud of her.”

Ashley thanked everyone who supported their daughter’s collection. He said: "It's amazing how a bit of money goes a long way to help people.

Kennedy and her sister Bailey on a shopping trip to buy supplies for the foodbank.

“Kennedy is selfless, caring and an absolute asset to the world. She doesn't like seeing people sad or upset. It was lovely to see the letter she wrote.”

At the bottom of her note to Santa, Kennedy, who has a sister Bailey, 5, and brother Regan, 11, wrote that she wanted a baby elf to look after – a wish that has now come true. Ashley said: “It’s a bit like elf on a shelf which the children love. They were in awe this morning when they found the elves on the sofa waiting for them.”

The donations which Kennedy collected filled half of Chesterfield Foodbank's van.

