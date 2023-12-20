A north Derbyshire village pub that served customers for 66 years before shutting down has been earmarked for conversion into a care home for adults with learning disabilities.

The Markham Arms, which stands on Dorset Drive, Brimington, permanently closed its doors in July 2023. The property was later advertised for sale for £250,000.

An application by Godfrey Barnes Healthcare is seeking change of use consent from Chesterfield Borough Council to convert the public house and first floor flat into a care home for five residents who have autism and complex needs.