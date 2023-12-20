Care home plan for north Derbyshre village pub premises that shut down after 66 years
The Markham Arms, which stands on Dorset Drive, Brimington, permanently closed its doors in July 2023. The property was later advertised for sale for £250,000.
An application by Godfrey Barnes Healthcare is seeking change of use consent from Chesterfield Borough Council to convert the public house and first floor flat into a care home for five residents who have autism and complex needs.
The proposed Care Quality Commission registered home would be staffed around the clock by a team trained in autism, positive behaviour support, active support and mental health.