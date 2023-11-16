A junior football club from Chesterfield is currently running a crowdfunding project in a bid to buy a defibrillator.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grassroots U8's, Chesterfield-based amateur football team fully run by parents, has launched a fundraiser to buy a portable defibrillator.

The machine, which is worth £1,500, would be taken to matches as well as training sessions and would be available both for the team and spectators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Grassroots U8's said: “The biggest problem is that where our matches and training sessions are, the closest defibrillator is at least 10 minutes away from the venue. A portable defibrillator could save someone’s life. Hopefully, we never have to use it but cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at anytime.

Grassroots U8's, Chesterfield-based amateur football team fully run by parents, has launched a fundraiser to buy a portable defibrillator. (Grassroots U8's Football team)