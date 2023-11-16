'Cardiac arrest can happen to anyone' say Chesterfield junior football club as fundraiser for defibrillator launched
Grassroots U8's, Chesterfield-based amateur football team fully run by parents, has launched a fundraiser to buy a portable defibrillator.
The machine, which is worth £1,500, would be taken to matches as well as training sessions and would be available both for the team and spectators.
A spokesperson for Grassroots U8's said: “The biggest problem is that where our matches and training sessions are, the closest defibrillator is at least 10 minutes away from the venue. A portable defibrillator could save someone’s life. Hopefully, we never have to use it but cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at anytime.
“Having a de-fib at the pitch side can double or even triple survival chances. As cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any age. It’s a great campaign we just need support from local people to ensure that we can get this lifesaving equipment.”