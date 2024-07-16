Caravan set to remain in Derbyshire village - after council approves planning application

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bolsover District Council has approved an application for the residential use of a caravan at an equestrian yard in Tibshelf.

The application, which was submitted to the Bolsover District Council in March by Planix UK Planning Consultants Ltd on behalf of the applicant, concerns a caravan located at Westfield Stables in Tibshelf.

Westfield Stables consist of a private equestrian yard surrounded by countryside. The application site concerns a static caravan situated within an equestrian yard – including a trailer from a HGV vehicle, advertising HOVIS and two stables blocks.

The application is for a Lawful Development Certificate to use the existing static caravan as the applicant’s permanent place of residence in accordance with the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.

The planning statement explains the caravan is used by the applicant as her primary residence and main abode. The statement puts forward the case that enforcement action can no longer be taken.

The use started in the summer of 2004 after the applicant purchased the site in April 2004 to provide suitable land for a horse in her ownership. Between the summer of 2004 and May 2005, the applicant moved the rest of her possessions into the caravan.

In the planning documents, she said: “In 2004 I started living full time in the caravan. Since summer 2004 the caravan has been my primary and only residence where I have cooked, eaten, washed, rested and slept overnight and during the day.

“Since 2004 I have not resided anywhere else save for holidays and short visits to friends and family, none of which lasted more than two weeks. To this day I continue to live in the caravan.”

The council has considered national guidance, three separate statutory declarations and nine witness statements before approving the application on July 11.

The decision has been made in accordance with the 10-year rule – which states that retrospective planning permission is not required if a structure or building remains in place for a decade.

The decision notice reads: “Having considered the available evidence, the Council is satisfied, on the balance of probability, that the caravan has been in continuous use for 10 years as residential accommodation (C3a).

“The necessary burden of proof has been discharged and the issuing of a lawful development certificate for the existing development is therefore justified.”