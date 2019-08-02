Car repair company opens new repair centre in Clay Cross

A car repair company has opened a new accident repair centre in Clay Cross.

The new C&C Vehicle Services site, at Railway View Business Park, has created six new jobs initially, with room on site for further team expansion.

C&C Vehicle Services expands with new facility in Clay Cross.

Fitted out at a cost of more than £100,000, it features 10 working areas for everything from minor repairs to major accident damage.

C&C has added a 16-metre spray booth to accommodate buses, coaches, trucks and trailers.

Mark Newnes, managing director of C&C Vehicle Services, said: “We identified Derbyshire as a hot spot where several of our existing customers indicated a need and required our support, making it the perfect location for our second new site of the year.

“The location we’ve found offers huge potential too; it’s a brand-new building which we’ve been able to tailor to our exact requirements. Plus, we’ve got plans to create an additional six new jobs over the coming months.”

C&C’s new Chesterfield base will be supported by the company’s larger facilities in Oldham and Wolverhampton.