Car park gate closed and stronger lock fitted after Travellers set up illegal camp in Derbyshire village

New security measures have been now introduced at the Avenue Washlands in Wingerworth after travellers set up an illegal camp in the village in March.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:53 BST

Ross Shipman, Councillor for Tupton and Wingerworth confirmed that a new main gate with a lockbox and stronger lock has been now installed at The Avenue Washlands car park.

Additionally, the height barrier lockbox was altered to accommodate a stronger lock and make it more secure and the bollard was moved.

The main car park gate will remain closed until Tuesday, April 11 when it will be opened from 9 am until 5 pm every day.

The new security measures have been now introduced at the Avenue Washlands in Wingerworth after travellers set up an illegal camp in the village in March.
New measures have been applied by Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, who own the land.

The situation is going to be continually monitored, and more security may be added in the future.

The new security measures have been introduced after travellers set up an illegal camp at the Avenue Washlands on March 2, after damaging the height barrier to gain access to the site.

A new main gate with a lockbox and stronger lock has been now installed at The Avenue Washlands car park by Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, who own the land. Additionally, the height barrier lockbox was altered to accommodate a stronger lock and make it more secure and the bollard was moved.
